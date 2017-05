COLOMBO, May 29 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate edged up in May to 0.2 percent from a record low of 0.1 percent the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for May. May 2015 April 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 179.8 178.5 Annual average (pct change) 1.9 2.1 Change on year (pct) 0.2 0.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate hit a record low of 0.1 percent in March and was steady in April. - The 12-month moving average declined to a record low of 1.9 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up 2.6 percent in May from the previous month's 2.4 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)