COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate edged down in June to a record low of 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for June. June 2015 May 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 181.6 179.8 Annual average (pct change) 1.7 1.9 Change on year (pct) 0.1 0.2 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate hit a record low of 0.1 percent in June, after it edged up to 0.2 percent in May from the same record low previously hit in March and April. - The 12-month moving average declined to a record low of 1.7 percent in June from the previous record low of 1.9 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a six-month high of 2.8 percent in June from the previous month's 2.6 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February, according to the consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alan Raybould)