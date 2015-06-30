COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate edged down in June to a record low of 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent the previous month, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, also fell to a record low of 1.7 percent from the previous low of 1.9 percent hit in May. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Alan Raybould)