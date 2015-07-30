BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to April 28
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.6 percent year on year in week to April 28 versus growth of 11.9 percent year ago
COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in July fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the first time prices turned negative, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday.
Annual consumer inflation in June was 0.1 percent, a record low at the time.
Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, eased to a fresh low of 1.3 percent from the previous low of 1.7 percent hit in June. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Says issued Basel III debt instruments worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pERWHu) Further company coverage: