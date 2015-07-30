* July CPI -0.2 pct y/y vs +0.1 pct in June

* Prices fall due to lower costs of non-food items

* Finmin says does not expect impact on interest rates (Adds govt statement, finmin and analyst comments, background)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lanka posted its first fall in consumer prices in July due to lower electricity, kerosene and transportation costs, but the finance minister does not see it paving the way for lower interest rates.

The Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday consumer prices in July fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the first time prices have been negative since March 1995. June inflation had hit a new low of 0.1 percent.

"The main contributor for this decline was the major decrease in no- food prices," the department said.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters prices fell as a result of lower costs of essential goods and also as a result of efforts to curb corruption.

"I do not see this helping to reduce interest rates further as this is a result of a sporadic cycle. Inflation could move up and down a little bit in the future," Karunanayake said.

The new government has reduced administrative prices and the costs of some essential goods as promised since coming to power in January.

The central bank has estimated year-end annual inflation at 3 percent and its chief Arjuna Mahendran told Reuters earlier this month there could be a steep rate cut if there is a stable government in place after Aug. 17 parliamentary elections.

"This is just a statistical reflection," said Sirimal Abeyratne, an economics professor at University of Colombo. "I do not see this will have any impact on the economy.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, eased to a fresh low of 1.3 percent from the previous low of 1.7 percent hit in June. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)