COLOMBO, July 30 Sri Lanka's annual consumer prices in July fell 0.2 percent, the first time prices have been negative since records were kept, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for July. July 2015 June 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 182.8 181.6 Annual average (pct change) 1.3 1.7 Change on year (pct) (0.2) 0.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka posted its first fall in annual consumer prices in July after its annual inflation rate hit a record low of 0.1 percent in June. - The 12-month moving average declined to a record low of 1.3 percent in July from the previous low of 1.7 percent in June. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to an eight-month high of 3.5 percent in July from the previous month's 2.8 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)