COLOMBO, Sept 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, from a 0.2 percent fall in August, and posted a third straight monthly fall, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Wednesday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for September. September 2015 August 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 181.4 181.9 Annual average (pct change) 0.7 1.0 Change on year (pct) -0.3 -0.2 Change Month on month (pct) -0.3 -0.5 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 27-month high of 4.2 percent in September from the previous month's 3.9 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)