COLOMBO, Oct 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in October rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier, ending a three-month streak of falling prices, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday. In September, prices declined 0.3 percent from a year earlier. On a monthly basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) in October also reversed a declining trend, rising 0.4 percent on an annual basis. Prices fell 0.3 percent in September. Inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, was steady at record low of 0.7 percent in October, the same pace as in September. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for October. October 2015 September 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 182.1 181.4 Annual average (pct change) 0.7 0.7 Change on year (pct) 1.7 -0.3 Change Month on month (pct) 0.4 -0.3 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 29-month high of 4.4 percent in October from the previous month's 4.2 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal)