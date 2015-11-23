COLOMBO, Nov 23 Sri Lanka's inflation measured in a new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was 3 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with 1.9 percent a month earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. In September, inflation was steady from a month earlier, the new index with a base year of 2013 showed. On a monthly basis, the NCPI in October gained 0.7 percent on an annual basis, from zero a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for October. October 2015 September 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 109.2 108.4 Change on year (pct) 3.0 1.9 Change Month on month (pct) 0.7 0.0 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)