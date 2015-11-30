COLOMBO, Nov 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in November rose to 10-month high of 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. In October, prices rose 1.7 percent from a year earlier ending a three-month streak of falling prices. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) in November also rose to 10-month high of 1.4 percent. Prices rose 0.4 percent in October reversing a declining trend. Inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis was 0.9 percent, picking up from record low of 0.7 percent in October, the same pace as in September. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for November. November 2015 October 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 184.7 182.1 Annual average (pct change) 0.9 0.7 Change on year (pct) 3.1 1.7 Change Month on month (pct) 1.4 0.4 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged down to 4.3 in November from its 29-month high of 4.4 percent in October. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)