COLOMBO, Dec 21 Sri Lanka's inflation measured in a new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was up 4.8 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with a growth of 3.0 percent a month earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. In October, inflation accelerated from September's 1.9 percent, the new index with a base year of 2013 showed. The NCPI in November gained 2.6 percent on a month-on-month basis, from 0.7 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for November: November 2015 October 2015 National CPI (new index) 112.0 109.2 Change on year (pct) 4.8 3.0 Change Month on month (pct) 2.6 0.7 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)