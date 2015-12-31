Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
COLOMBO, Dec 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in December rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Thursday. In November, prices were up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the highest since January. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) in December rose 0.3 percent. In November, it stood at a 10-month high of 1.4 percent. December inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis was 0.9 percent, steady from a month earlier. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December. December 2015 November 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 185.2 184.7 Annual average (pct change) 0.9 0.9 Change on year (pct) 2.8 3.1 Change Month on month (pct) 0.3 1.4 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 31-month high of 4.5 in December from 4.3 percent in November. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12