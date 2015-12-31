COLOMBO, Dec 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in December rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Thursday. In November, prices were up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the highest since January. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) in December rose 0.3 percent. In November, it stood at a 10-month high of 1.4 percent. December inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis was 0.9 percent, steady from a month earlier. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December. December 2015 November 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 185.2 184.7 Annual average (pct change) 0.9 0.9 Change on year (pct) 2.8 3.1 Change Month on month (pct) 0.3 1.4 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 31-month high of 4.5 in December from 4.3 percent in November. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)