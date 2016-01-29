COLOMBO, Jan 29 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in January rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 2.8 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. However, annual core inflation hit a 32-month high. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) fell 0.2 percent. In December, it rose 0.3 percent, slowing from a 10-month high of 1.4 percent in the previous month. January inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, was 0.7 percent, easing from December's 0.9 percent. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 32-month high of 4.6 percent in January from 4.5 percent in December. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February 2015. Subhashini Abeyasinghe, a senior researcher with Verite Research, said the rise in core inflation was also due to the exchange rate impact. "But overall inflation should ease in the future with good rains and lower oil prices. The government has the room to pass the oil and energy price reduction to people," she said. The rupee has declined 6.4 percent since the central bank floated the currency on Sept. 4. It fell 9 percent in 2015. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for January. January 2016 December 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 184.9 185.2 Annual average (pct change) 0.7 0.9 Change on year (pct) 0.9 2.8 Change Month on month (pct) (0.2) 0.3 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)