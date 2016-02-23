COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lanka's inflation measured in a new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was down 0.7 percent in January from a year earlier, as compared with a 4.2 percent rise in December, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday. In December, inflation rose at a slower pace as compared with November's 4.8 percent, the new index with a base year of 2013 showed. The NCPI in December fell 1.1 percent on a month-on-month basis, from 1.1 percent rise a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for January: January 2016 December 2015 National CPI (new index) 112.0 113.2 Change on year (pct) -0.7 4.2 Change Month on month (pct) -1.1 1.1 12-month moving average 2.9 3.8 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)