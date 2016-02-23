COLOMBO, Feb 23 Sri Lanka's inflation measured
in a new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was down 0.7
percent in January from a year earlier, as compared with a 4.2
percent rise in December, the Department of Census and
Statistics said on Tuesday.
In December, inflation rose at a slower pace as compared
with November's 4.8 percent, the new index with a base year of
2013 showed.
The NCPI in December fell 1.1 percent on a month-on-month
basis, from 1.1 percent rise a month ago.
The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for January:
January 2016 December 2015
National CPI (new index) 112.0 113.2
Change on year (pct) -0.7 4.2
Change Month on month (pct) -1.1 1.1
12-month moving average 2.9 3.8
(Base 2013=100)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)