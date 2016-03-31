COLOMBO, March 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 2 percent in March from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 2.7 percent year-on-year increase, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Thursday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged down to 4.5 percent from February's 33-month high of 5.7 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February 2015. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) fell 1.1 percent in March, from a 0.6 percent decline in February. March inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, was 1.1 percent, compared with February's 0.9 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for March. March 2016 February 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 181.7 183.8 Annual average (pct change) 1.1 0.9 Change on year (pct) 2.0 2.7 Change Month on month (pct) (1.1) (0.6) (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)