COLOMBO, April 22 Sri Lanka's rate of inflation, measured in a new National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), was up 2.2 percent in March from a year earlier, compared with a 1.7 percent increase in February, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday. In February, inflation accelerated compared with January's 0.7 percent fall, the new index with a base year of 2013 showed. The NCPI in March fell 0.7 percent on a month-on-month basis, compared with a fall of 1.1 percent in February. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for March: March 2016 February 2016 National CPI (new index) 110.0 110.8 Change on year (pct) 2.2 1.7 Change Month on month (pct) -0.7 -1.1 12-month moving average 2.4 2.6 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)