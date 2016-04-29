COLOMBO, April 29 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 2.0 percent year-on-year increase, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, was steady at 4.5 percent. It hit a 33-month high of 5.7 percent in February On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 1.3 percent in April, from a 1.1 percent decline in March. April inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, was 1.3 percent, compared with March's 1.1 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for April. April 2016 March 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 184.1 181.7 Annual average (pct change) 1.3 1.1 Change on year (pct) 3.1 2.0 Change Month on month (pct) 1.3 (1.1) (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)