COLOMBO, Aug 22 Sri Lanka's rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), rose 5.8 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing for the first time in six months, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. The point-to-point inflation hit its highest since July last year, from which period government data is available. It rose five straight months to hit 6.4 percent in June, according to the NCPI index, which was introduced in October last year with 2013 as the base year. The NCPI in July fell 0.8 percent on a month-on-month basis, compared with a rise of 2.1 percent in June. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for July: July 2016 June 2016 National CPI (new index) 115.2 116.1 Change on year (pct) 5.8 6.4 Change Month on month (pct) (0.8) 2.1 12-month moving average 3.4 3.1 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)