COLOMBO, Aug 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose by 4.3 percent in August from a year earlier, slowing down from the previous month's 5.5 percent growth, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Wednesday. They had hit a 32-month high of 6.0 percent in June. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 4.7 percent, slowing down from the previous month's 5.8 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) fell 1.7 percent in August, compared with 0.2 percent rise in July. August inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, touched a 19-month high of 3.1 percent, compared with July's 2.7 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for August. August 2016 July 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 189.7 192.9 Annual average (pct change) 3.1 2.7 Change on year (pct) 4.3 5.5 Change Month on month (pct) (1.7) 0.2 Core annual inflation 4.7 5.8 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)