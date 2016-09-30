BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
COLOMBO, Sept 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.9 percent in September from a year earlier, at a slightly slower place than the previous month's 4.0 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. They had hit a 32-month high of 6.0 percent in June. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 4.2 percent, accelerating from the previous month's 4.1 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) fell 0.3 percent in September, compared with a 2.0 percent fall in August. September inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, touched a 22-month high of 3.4 percent, compared with 3.0 percent in August. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for September. September 2016 August 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 188.5 189.1 Annual average (pct change) 3.4 3.0 Change on year (pct) 3.9 4.0 Change Month on month (pct) (0.3) (2.0) Core annual inflation 4.2 4.1 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)