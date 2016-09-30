COLOMBO, Sept 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.9 percent in September from a year earlier, at a slightly slower place than the previous month's 4.0 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. They had hit a 32-month high of 6.0 percent in June. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 4.2 percent, accelerating from the previous month's 4.1 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) fell 0.3 percent in September, compared with a 2.0 percent fall in August. September inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, touched a 22-month high of 3.4 percent, compared with 3.0 percent in August. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for September. September 2016 August 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 188.5 189.1 Annual average (pct change) 3.4 3.0 Change on year (pct) 3.9 4.0 Change Month on month (pct) (0.3) (2.0) Core annual inflation 4.2 4.1 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)