COLOMBO, Feb 28 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 6.8 percent in February from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 5.5 percent increase under a revised base-year and market basket, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Tuesday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 7.1 percent in February compared with the previous month's 7.0 percent gain, the index with a new base year of 2013 showed. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 0.5 percent this month, slowing from the last month's 1.2 percent increase. February inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, hit 4.6 percent from the last month's 4.3 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for February. February 2017 January 2017 Colombo CPI (new index) 116.7 116.1 Annual average (pct change) 4.6 4.3 Change on year (pct) 6.8 5.5 Change Month on month (pct) 0.5 1.2 Core annual inflation 7.1 7.0 (Base 2013=100) For details, please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez and Subhranshu Sahu)