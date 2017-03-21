COLOMBO, March 21 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in February rose at a record pace of 8.2 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 6.5 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) in February rose 0.5 percent on a month-on-month basis, slowing from 1.1 percent rise in January. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, jumped to an all-time high of 5.1 percent in February, compared with 4.6 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for February: February 2017 January 2017 National CPI (new index) 119.9 119.3 Change on year (pct) 8.2 6.5 Change Month on month (pct) 0.5 1.1 12-month moving average 5.1 4.6 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)