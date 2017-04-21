COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lanka's consumer prices in March rose at a record pace of 8.6 percent from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 8.2 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Friday. The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), however, fell 0.3 percent in March on a month-on-month basis, after rising 0.5 percent in February. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, also jumped to an all-time high of 5.6 percent in March, compared with 5.1 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for March: February 2017 January 2017 National CPI (new index) 119.5 119.9 Change on year (pct) 8.6 8.2 Change Month on month (pct) -0.3 0.5 12-month moving average 5.6 5.1 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)