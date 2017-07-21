FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
TABLE-Sri Lanka June consumer prices rise 6.3 pct y/y
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 21, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

TABLE-Sri Lanka June consumer prices rise 6.3 pct y/y

1 Min Read

    COLOMBO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's consumer prices in
June rose 6.3 percent from a year earlier, slowing from the
previous month's 7.1 percent, the Department of Census and
Statistics said on Friday.
    The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 1.3 percent in
June on a month-on-month basis, after rising 0.7 percent in May.
    The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is
available since December 2015, remained at an all-time high of
6.1 percent in June, unchanged from a month ago. 
    The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for June:
                                  June 2017         May 2017
   National CPI (new index)           123.4            121.8
   Change on year (pct)                 6.3              7.1
   Change Month on month (pct)          1.3              0.7 
   12-month moving average              6.1              6.1
   (Base 2013=100)     
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.