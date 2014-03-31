COLOMBO, March 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rate in March hovered at a 25-month low of 4.2 percent, unchanged from February, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 22-month low of 5.7 percent in March from 6.0 percent a month earlier. Last May, it hit a record high of 8.8 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)