COLOMBO, March 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for March, released by the state statistics office on Monday. March 2014 February 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 177.9 177.8 Annual average (pct change) 5.7 6.0 Change on year (pct) 4.2 4.2 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's March annual inflation is at a 25-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the tenth straight month to a 22-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, picked up to 3.4 percent in March from 3.1 percent in the previous month. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)