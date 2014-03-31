BRIEF-International Paper APPM March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 153.2 million rupees versus 203.9 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO, March 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for March, released by the state statistics office on Monday. March 2014 February 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 177.9 177.8 Annual average (pct change) 5.7 6.0 Change on year (pct) 4.2 4.2 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's March annual inflation is at a 25-month low, while the 12-month moving average declined for the tenth straight month to a 22-month low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, picked up to 3.4 percent in March from 3.1 percent in the previous month. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-April 25 Nagpur, April 25 (Reuters) – The slide in edible and non-edible prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of release of stock from stockists. Trading activity in other edible reported weak because of downward trend in Malaysian palm and American soya digam pr