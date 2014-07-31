COLOMBO, July 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rose to 3.6 percent in July, compared with a 28-month low of 2.8 percent in the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday.

Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 48-month low of 4.7 percent in July from 4.9 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May, 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)