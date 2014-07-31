BRIEF-India cenbank says Exim Bank line of credit to Mauritius
* RBI - Exim Bank's government of India supported line of credit of $52.30 million to the government of the republic of Mauritius Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qbn8Rs)
COLOMBO, July 31 Sri Lanka's annual inflation rose to 3.6 percent in July, compared with a 28-month low of 2.8 percent in the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday.
Annual average inflation, measured on a 12-month moving basis, fell to a 48-month low of 4.7 percent in July from 4.9 percent a month earlier. It hit a record high of 8.8 percent in May, 2013. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Apr 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 4 YEARS 6.70/