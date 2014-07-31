July 31 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for July, released by the state statistics office on Thursday. July 2014 June 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 183.2 181.4 Annual average (pct change) 4.7 4.9 Change on year (pct) 3.6 2.8 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's July annual inflation picked up from a 28-month low of 2.8 percent hit in the previous month, while the 12-month moving average declined for the 14th straight month to a 48-month low after hitting a record 8.8 percent in May 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a one-month high of 3.7 percent in July, from 3.5 percent a month ago. It hit a record low of 2.1 percent in December, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)