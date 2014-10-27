COLOMBO Oct 27 Sri Lanka's annual inflation in October will be 2.5 percent, central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday, slowing from 3.5 percent in September.

"End of this month you will see inflation at 2.5 percent," Cabraal told a Reuters' post-budget forum in Colombo. "We will strive to maintain lower inflation in future as well."

The 2.5 percent inflation will be the lowest since October 2009, government data showed. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal)