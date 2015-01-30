COLOMBO, Jan 30 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for January released by the state statistics office on Friday. January 2015 December 2014 Colombo CPI (new index) 183.2 180.2 Annual average (pct change) 3.2 3.3 Change on year (pct) 3.2 2.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's December annual inflation picked up for a second straight month after hitting a more-than-five-year low in November. - The 12-month moving average declined for the 20th straight month to a record low after hitting a record high of 8.8 percent in May 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 2.1 percent compared with 3.2 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)