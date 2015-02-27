COLOMBO, Feb 27 The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for February, released by the state statistics office on Friday. February 2015 January 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 178.9 183.2 Annual average (pct change) 2.9 3.2 Change on year (pct) 0.6 3.2 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's February annual inflation slowed to a record low after it rose in January for the second straight month. - The 12-month moving average declined to a new record low of 2.9 percent since it touched a high of 8.8 percent in March 2013. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, eased to a record low of 0.8 percent compared with 2.1 percent a month ago, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)