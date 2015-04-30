April 30 Sri Lanka's annual inflation was steady at a record low of 0.1 percent in April from the previous month, the state-run Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for April. April 2015 March 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 178.5 178.1 Annual average (pct change) 2.1 2.5 Change on year (pct) 0.1 0.1 (Base 2006/7=100) - Sri Lanka's annual inflation hit a record low of 0.1 percent in March, from 0.6 percent hit in the previous month. - The 12-month moving average declined to a record low of 2.1 percent in April. - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to 2.4 percent in April from the previous month's 1.4 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February, according to the new consumer price index introduced in mid-2011. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Anand Basu)