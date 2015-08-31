COLOMBO Aug 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, the same rate of fall that was posted in July, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) fell 0.5 percent in August month-on- month, compared to a 0.7 percent rise in July.

Inflation, measured on a 12-month moving average basis, eased to a record low of 1.0 percent from the previous low of 1.3 percent hit in July. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)