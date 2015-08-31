COLOMBO, Aug 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, the same rate of fall that was posted in July, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for August. August 2015 July 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 181.9 182.8 Annual average (pct change) 1.0 1.3 Change on year (pct) -0.2 -0.2 Change Month on month (pct) -0.5 0.7 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 12-month high of 3.9 percent in August from the previous month's 3.5 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)