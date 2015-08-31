Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
COLOMBO, Aug 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, the same rate of fall that was posted in July, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for August. August 2015 July 2015 Colombo CPI (new index) 181.9 182.8 Annual average (pct change) 1.0 1.3 Change on year (pct) -0.2 -0.2 Change Month on month (pct) -0.5 0.7 (Base 2006/7=100) - Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, edged up to a 12-month high of 3.9 percent in August from the previous month's 3.5 percent. It hit a record low of 0.8 percent in February. For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12