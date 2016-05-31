COLOMBO, May 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose to a 25-month high of 4.8 percent in May from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 3.1 percent year-on-year rise, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Tuesday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a 38-month high of 6.6 percent, from the previous month's 4.5 percent. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 2.4 percent in May, from 1.3 percent in April. May inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, was 1.7 percent, compared with April's 1.3 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for May. May 2016 April 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 188.5 184.1 Annual average (pct change) 1.7 1.3 Change on year (pct) 4.8 3.1 Change Month on month (pct) 2.4 1.3 Core annual inflation 6.6 4.5 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: (www.statistics.gov.lk/) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)