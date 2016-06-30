COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose to a 32-month high of 6.0 percent in June from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 4.8 percent rise, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Thursday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 6.4 percent, slowing down from a 38-month high of 6.6 percent hit in pervious month. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 2.1 percent in June, compared with 2.4 percent in May. June inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, was 2.2 percent, compared with May's 1.7 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for June. June 2016 May 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 192.5 188.5 Annual average (pct change) 2.2 1.7 Change on year (pct) 6.0 4.8 Change Month on month (pct) 2.1 2.4 Core annual inflation 6.4 6.6 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)