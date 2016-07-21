COLOMBO, July 21 Sri Lanka's rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), was up 6.4 percent in June from a year earlier, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in May, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday. It was the highest point-to-point inflation since June 2015, according to NCPI data. Inflation climbed for a fifth straight month in June after recording a fall of 0.7 percent in January, according to the index, which was introduced in October last year, with 2013 as the base year. The NCPI in June rose 2.1 percent on a month-on-month basis, compared with a rise of 1.9 percent in May. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for June: June 2016 May 2016 National CPI (new index) 116.1 113.7 Change on year (pct) 6.4 5.3 Change Month on month (pct) 2.1 1.9 12-month moving average 3.1 2.7 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)