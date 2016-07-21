BRIEF-Subex's overseas unit repays loans
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, July 21 Sri Lanka's rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), was up 6.4 percent in June from a year earlier, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in May, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Thursday. It was the highest point-to-point inflation since June 2015, according to NCPI data. Inflation climbed for a fifth straight month in June after recording a fall of 0.7 percent in January, according to the index, which was introduced in October last year, with 2013 as the base year. The NCPI in June rose 2.1 percent on a month-on-month basis, compared with a rise of 1.9 percent in May. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for June: June 2016 May 2016 National CPI (new index) 116.1 113.7 Change on year (pct) 6.4 5.3 Change Month on month (pct) 2.1 1.9 12-month moving average 3.1 2.7 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Says subex americas inc repaid principal amount of loans availed by it worth up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 39 bids for 132.66 billion rupees ($2.05 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)