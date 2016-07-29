COLOMBO, July 29 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose by 5.5 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing down from the previous month's 32-month high of 6.0 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 5.8 percent, slowing down from the previous month's 6.4 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 0.2 percent in July, compared with 2.1 percent in June. July inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, touched a 17-month high of 2.7 percent, compared with June's 2.2 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for July. July 2016 June 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 192.9 192.5 Annual average (pct change) 2.7 2.2 Change on year (pct) 5.5 6.0 Change Month on month (pct) 0.2 2.1 Core annual inflation 5.8 6.4 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)