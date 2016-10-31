COLOMBO, Oct 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in October from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 3.9 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Monday. Consumer prices had hit a 32-month high of 6.0 percent in June. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose at a steady pace of 4.2 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 0.6 percent in October, compared with a 0.3 percent fall in September. October inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, hit a two-year high of 3.6 percent in October, accelerating from 3.4 percent touched in September. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for October. October 2016 September 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 189.7 188.5 Annual average (pct change) 3.6 3.4 Change on year (pct) 4.2 3.9 Change Month on month (pct) 0.6 (0.3) Core annual inflation 4.2 4.2 (Base 2006/7=100) For details please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)