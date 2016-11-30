COLOMBO, Nov 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier, slowing down from the previous month's 4.2 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Wednesday. Consumer prices had hit a 32-month high of 6 percent in June. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose 5.1 percent in November compared with previous month's 4.2 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose at a steady pace of 0.6 percent in November. It fell 0.3 percent in September. November inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, hit a two-year high of 3.6 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for November. November 2016 October 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 190.9 189.7 Annual average (pct change) 3.6 3.6 Change on year (pct) 3.4 4.2 Change Month on month (pct) 0.6 0.6 Core annual inflation 5.1 4.2 (Base 2006/7=100) For details, please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)