COLOMBO, Dec 30 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose 4.1 percent in December from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 3.4 percent, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Friday. Consumer prices had hit a 32-month high of 6 percent in June. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a six-month high of 6.3 percent in December compared with previous month's 5.1 percent. It hit a 38-month high of 6.6 percent in May. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose at 1.0 percent this month, up from last month's 0.6 percent. December November inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, hit a 26-month high of 3.7 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for December. December 2016 November 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 192.8 190.9 Annual average (pct change) 3.7 3.6 Change on year (pct) 4.1 3.4 Change Month on month (pct) 1.0 0.6 Core annual inflation 6.3 5.1 (Base 2006/7=100) For details, please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)