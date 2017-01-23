BRIEF-India's Camex Ltd posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 263,000 rupees versus profit 2.2 million rupees year ago
COLOMBO, Jan 23 Sri Lanka's rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), rose 4.2 percent in December from a year earlier, edging up from previous month's 4.1 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. The NCPI in December rose 1.2 percent on a month-on-month basis, but slowed from 1.7 percent rise in November. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, was steady at an all-time high of 4.0 percent in December for a third month. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for December: December 2016 November 2016 National CPI (new index) 118.0 116.6 Change on year (pct) 4.2 4.1 Change Month on month (pct) 1.2 1.7 12-month moving average 4.0 4.0 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* March quarter loss 263,000 rupees versus profit 2.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 500000 rupees versus loss 5.6 million rupees year ago