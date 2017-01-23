COLOMBO, Jan 23 Sri Lanka's rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), rose 4.2 percent in December from a year earlier, edging up from previous month's 4.1 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Monday. The NCPI in December rose 1.2 percent on a month-on-month basis, but slowed from 1.7 percent rise in November. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, was steady at an all-time high of 4.0 percent in December for a third month. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for December: December 2016 November 2016 National CPI (new index) 118.0 116.6 Change on year (pct) 4.2 4.1 Change Month on month (pct) 1.2 1.7 12-month moving average 4.0 4.0 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)