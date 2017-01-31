COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lanka's consumer prices rose to a six-month high of 5.5 percent in January from a year earlier, accelerating from the previous month's 4.5 percent under a revised base-year and market basket, data from the Department of Census and Statistics showed on Tuesday. Core annual inflation, which excludes fresh food, energy, transport, rice and coconuts, rose to a record high of 7.0 percent in January compared with the previous month's 5.8 percent, the index with a new base year of 2013 showed. On a month-on-month basis, the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) rose 1.2 percent this month, up from last month's 1.0 percent. January inflation, as measured on a 12-month moving average basis, hit 4.3 percent. The following table shows Sri Lanka's consumer price index for January. January 2017 December 2016 Colombo CPI (new index) 116.1 114.7 Annual average (pct change) 4.3 4.0 Change on year (pct) 5.5 4.5 Change Month on month (pct) 1.2 1.0 Core annual inflation 7.0 5.8 (Base 2013=100) For details, please check: www.statistics.gov.lk/ (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)