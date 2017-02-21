COLOMBO, Feb 21 Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 6.5 percent in January from a year earlier, up from the previous month's 4.5 percent, the Department of Census and Statistics said on Tuesday. The NCPI in January rose 1.1 percent on a month-on-month basis, but slowed from 1.2 percent rise in December. The 12-month moving average inflation, for which data is available since December 2015, jumped to an all-time high of 4.6 percent in January, compared to a 4.0 percent a month ago. The following table shows Sri Lanka's NCPI for January: January 2017 December 2016 National CPI (new index) 119.3 118.0 Change on year (pct) 6.5 4.2 Change Month on month (pct) 1.1 1.2 12-month moving average 4.6 4.0 (Base 2013=100) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)