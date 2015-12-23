By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO
COLOMBO Dec 23 Sri Lanka will receive $1
billion through foreign exchange remittances from offshore
investors within a month, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake
told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could boost the island
nation's faltering reserves.
"There will be $500 million inflow this month and another
$500 million inflow before Jan. 20 from foreign investors,"
Karunanayake told Reuters adding that the investors are from
Europe.
Last week, Karunanayake told the parliament that the
government is encouraging foreign investors to bring their
deposits into Sri Lanka at a 2 percent return on their
remittances.
"That is a higher return for dollar deposits compared with
some negative returns in some countries," he said.
The island nation is also planning to extend a $1.5 billion
currency swap with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by one year.
The government has already decided to seek an IMF stand-by
facility to avert a possible balance-of-payment crisis next
year.
The IMF earlier this month warned of an uncertain economic
outlook, loose monetary and fiscal policies and urged
appropriate actions to safeguard economic stability.
Karunanayake told parliament last week that the island
nation's reserves were at "a healthy" $6.1 billion. That figure
is a quarter down from $8.2 billion at the end of last year
mainly due to debt repayments and higher imports, official data
showed.
The country's foreign currency reserves are under pressure
as $4.75 billion is expected to be repaid on foreign loans
before November 2016, central bank data showed.
The central bank tried to defend the rupee currency
by selling dollars heavily before floating it on Sept. 3. The
rupee has fallen 8.8 percent so far this year and 6.3 percent
since it was floated.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)