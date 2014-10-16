COLOMBO Oct 16 The Sri Lankan central bank
chief said on Thursday, a day before a scheduled announcement on
interest rate policy, that a rise in the yield at a 364-day
treasury bill auction this week was a signal where the
authorities want rates to be.
While the central bank has held its policy rates unchanged
since Jan. 2, the yield on the 364-day t-bill had fallen by up
to 240 basis points before rising at Wednesday's auction.
The government's public debt office surprised the market at
the weekly auction by raising the yield on 364-day t-bills for
the first time since Dec. 20, last year. The yield rose 11 basis
points to 6.00 percent.
"It is a signal on where we would like to see the rates,"
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told
Reuters, in comments that appeared to signal a bottoming out in
interest rates.
A Reuters' poll published on Thursday had shown analysts
expected the central bank to hold its policy rates steady at
record lows for a ninth straight month, but half the respondents
replied before the auction results were known.
The central bank has kept its standing deposit facility or
repurchase rate at 6.50 percent and standing lending facility or
reverse repurchase rate at 8.00 percent unchanged since January.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)