COLOMBO Oct 16 The Sri Lankan central bank chief said on Thursday, a day before a scheduled announcement on interest rate policy, that a rise in the yield at a 364-day treasury bill auction this week was a signal where the authorities want rates to be.

While the central bank has held its policy rates unchanged since Jan. 2, the yield on the 364-day t-bill had fallen by up to 240 basis points before rising at Wednesday's auction.

The government's public debt office surprised the market at the weekly auction by raising the yield on 364-day t-bills for the first time since Dec. 20, last year. The yield rose 11 basis points to 6.00 percent.

"It is a signal on where we would like to see the rates," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal told Reuters, in comments that appeared to signal a bottoming out in interest rates.

A Reuters' poll published on Thursday had shown analysts expected the central bank to hold its policy rates steady at record lows for a ninth straight month, but half the respondents replied before the auction results were known.

The central bank has kept its standing deposit facility or repurchase rate at 6.50 percent and standing lending facility or reverse repurchase rate at 8.00 percent unchanged since January.