COLOMBO May 29 Sri Lanka has set a $2 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) goal this year, its investment minister said on Thursday, though it failed to meet that target for two years in a row.

The $67 billion economy failed to achieve its ambitious FDI targets partly due to inconsistent investment policies amid allegations by investors over corruption, lack of good governance and the government's failure to address human rights violations in line with UN resolutions.

However, the country still attracted some select FDI to mainly its tourism industry due to optimism after the end of a 26-year war in May 2009.

FDI in the first quarter of this year more than doubled to $442 million compared with the same period a year earlier, data released on Thursday showed.

Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, the investment promotion minister, said that despite negative publicity the country was able to draw 100 percent more FDI in the first quarter of 2014.

"This year, we will be able to get at least $2 billion," Abeywardena told reporters in Colombo.

FDI edged up 4 percent to $1.39 billion last year, from $1.34 billion the previous year. The Indian Ocean island nation had aimed to secure $2 billion each in both years.

Sri Lanka has seen economic growth average more than 7.4 percent in the last four years through 2013, but that has not attracted foreign investors to it as an investment destination because growth was mainly fuelled by state-led massive infrastructure projects financed by foreign commercial loans.

Abeywardena said the country needs at least $4 billion in foreign investments to sustain 8 percent economic growth.

Sri Lanka's investment policies have been under criticism after the government re-nationalised some privatised ventures, took over 37 private firms, citing they had underperformed, and reversed a key investment after the deal was signed. (Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)