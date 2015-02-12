* New govt says previous administration paid too much for
loans
* China has financed most post-war infrastructure projects
* Sri Lanka says a new IMF deal would also cut borrowing
costs
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Feb 12 Sri Lanka's new government is
looking to restructure expensive loans, mostly from China, that
were taken out by the previous regime for infrastructure
projects, ministers said on Thursday.
The new government, which came to power after former
President Mahinda Rajapaksa's unexpected defeat in an election
on Jan. 8, has already ordered a review of all the previous
government's projects. It claims the Rajapaksa administration
paid too much to borrow money and that some public projects had
been agreed without going through proper tender procedures.
The country borrowed more than $6 billion, mainly from
China, for a massive infrastructure drive under Rajapaksa after
a 26-year civil war ended in May 2009.
Rajapaksa's government said it needed to push through
projects quickly to speed up vital post-war development.
"We have to look at what options are available in the
agreements and we should try and reduce the high borrowing cost,
obviously with longer-term low cost borrowing," Harsha de Silva,
Junior Minister for Policy Planning and Economic Affairs, told
Reuters.
He said that a $306 million loan secured in 2008 from
China's Ex-Im Bank to develop the first phase of a port in the
southern city of Hambanthota, since completed, had been signed
at a fixed interest rate of 6.3 percent. That was despite an
option to go for a floating rate of LIBOR plus 90 basis points.
"If we had a floating rate, we would have been paying 1.3
percent today. But now we are paying 6.3 percent per annum. The
fixed rate was due to a request made by the lender. I don't
think we should be paying 6.3 percent on a 15-year loan."
China financed most of the post-war infrastructure projects,
ranging from ports to airports and highways, railways and
coal-fired power plants.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters on Monday
that Sri Lanka is looking to tap international capital markets
to borrow up to $1.5 billion through a sovereign bond before the
end of April, and also plans to seek a new IMF programme.
A top government official said on Thursday, on condition of
anonymity, that the government is looking to borrow $4 billion
from the IMF at very cheap rates for balance of payments
support.
Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is currently visiting
Washington with a delegation for talks with the IMF.
"We are also asking for development aid (from the IMF),"
Karunanayake told reporters in Colombo. "We are asking as a new
government that has come in. We want to try and reduce the gap
because our debt amortization is roughly about 1.3 trillion Sri
Lankan rupees ($9.8 billion) a year."
He said he expects Sri Lanka could secure IMF loans at an
interest rate of around 0.01 percent to 0.5 percent, as "opposed
to Chinese loans at 7-8 percent".
Writing by Shihar Aneez