* January credit growth was slowest since May 2010

* Central bank expects credit growth to rebound in Q2

* Banks say weak consumer spending hits credit expansion

* Sri Lanka sees 7.8 pct GDP growth in 2014 vs 7.3 pct last year (Adds quotes, details)

By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal

COLOMBO, March 21 Sri Lanka kept policy rates steady at multi-year lows on Friday, as expected, as it hopes that slowing private sector credit expansion will rebound and push up the country's growth pace.

The repurchase rate and reverse repurchase rate were left at 6.50 percent and 8.00 percent, respectively, as most analysts in a Reuters poll had expected.

In January, Sri Lanka reduced the reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points.

Private sector credit grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in January, the slowest expansion since May 2010. In December, credit was 7.5 percent higher than a year ago, and in January 2013, annual expansion was 15.5 percent.

Despite slowing credit expansion, economic growth picked up to 7.3 percent in 2013 from a three-year low of 6.3 percent in 2012. Boosting growth were massive state-led infrastructure projects started after the end of a 26-year civil war in 2009.

The central bank projects 7.8 percent economic growth this year

Its Monetary Board said the slide in private credit growth is temporary, largely due to the settlement of short-term advances by companies in January and a decline in trade-related credit."

'LIKELY TO REBOUND'

"Private sector credit is likely to rebound from the second quarter of the year, supported by declining market lending rates, sufficient liquidity levels and increased demand for exports from the advanced economies," the board said.

Some banks and currency dealers say they do not see much demand for imports and borrowing for investments, as consumer spending is declining due to higher taxes and lower disposable income.

The central bank has cut the repurchase rate by 125 basis points (bps) and reverse repurchase rate by 175 bps since December 2012 to stimulate economic growth.

Commercial banks' lending rates have still been high at around 15 percent. A central bank official said companies and individuals are postponing borrowing, expecting further declines in interest rates.

The Finance Ministry has said benchmark interest rates will remain steady for the next 2-3 months.

Sri Lanka's annual inflation fell to a 24-month low of 4.2 percent in February, and the central bank said inflation is expected to remain at mid-single digit throughout 2014. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)