* Policy rate decision due Tuesday, April 22 at 7:30 am (0200 GMT) * Key monetary policy rates are already slashed to multi-yr low COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key policy rates steady on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, in a sign it expects private sector credit growth to recover after rates were slashed to multi-year lows at the start of the year. The central bank has cut the repurchase rate by 125 basis points (bps) and reverse repurchase rate by 175 bps between December 2012 and January 2014 to stimulate economic growth, which picked up to 7.3 percent last year from 6.3 percent in the previous year. Private sector credit grew 5.2 percent year-on-year in January, the slowest expansion since May 2010. In December, credit was 7.5 percent higher than a year ago, and in January 2013 it grew an annual 15.5 percent. The central bank has estimated the $67 billion economy would grow 7.8 percent this year. Following are the poll's forecasts for where rates will be after Friday's announcement: Repo Reverse repo SRR (in pct) (in pct) (in pct) Median 6.50 8.00 6.00 Average 6.50 8.00 6.00 Minimum 6.25 7.75 6.00 Maximum 6.75 8.25 6.00 Rates in March 6.50 8.00 6.00 No. of analysts 13 13 13 RELATED STORIES S.Lanka's foreign debt costs declining-cbank S.Lanka needs new measures to cut rates further S.Lanka sells 5-yr, $500 mln bond at 5.125 pct S.Lanka to cut deficit as tax revenue increases S.Lanka rates to hold steady in next 2-3 months Sri Lanka rupee to remain stable this year-cbank S. Lanka holds rates as private credit slows Sri Lanka March inflation at 25-month low Sri Lanka to change inflation index (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)